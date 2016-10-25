Food: Monkey business in the kitchen

According to the Chinese zodiac, 2016 is the Year of the Monkey.

Why shouldn’t it also be the year of the monkey bread?

Such breads can be quick — relying on refrigerated biscuits and frozen bread dough. Or they can be complex — requiring rising and punching down and insufferable periods of waiting (like the from-scratch Monkey Bubble Bread recipe included; it takes about 3 hours, but it’s worth every second).

They can be made in Bundt or loaf pans, muffin tins (like Breakfast Sausage Monkey Muffins) or skillets (like the Greek-inspired Spanikopita Pull-Aparts). They can be dessert or breakfast (like Bacon Cheddar Monkey Bread). They can be sweet (like Death by Chocolate Monkey Bread) or savory.

