Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 25, 2016, 12:24 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Food: Monkey business in the kitchen

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:16 a.m.

According to the Chinese zodiac, 2016 is the Year of the Monkey.

Why shouldn’t it also be the year of the monkey bread?

Such breads can be quick — relying on refrigerated biscuits and frozen bread dough. Or they can be complex — requiring rising and punching down and insufferable periods of waiting (like the from-scratch Monkey Bubble Bread recipe included; it takes about 3 hours, but it’s worth every second).

They can be made in Bundt or loaf pans, muffin tins (like Breakfast Sausage Monkey Muffins) or skillets (like the Greek-inspired Spanikopita Pull-Aparts). They can be dessert or breakfast (like Bacon Cheddar Monkey Bread). They can be sweet (like Death by Chocolate Monkey Bread) or savory.

For the recipes, read Wednesday’s Style section.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Food: Monkey business in the kitchen

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online