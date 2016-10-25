Home /
Food: Monkey business in the kitchen
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:16 a.m.
According to the Chinese zodiac, 2016 is the Year of the Monkey.
Why shouldn’t it also be the year of the monkey bread?
Such breads can be quick — relying on refrigerated biscuits and frozen bread dough. Or they can be complex — requiring rising and punching down and insufferable periods of waiting (like the from-scratch Monkey Bubble Bread recipe included; it takes about 3 hours, but it’s worth every second).
They can be made in Bundt or loaf pans, muffin tins (like Breakfast Sausage Monkey Muffins) or skillets (like the Greek-inspired Spanikopita Pull-Aparts). They can be dessert or breakfast (like Bacon Cheddar Monkey Bread). They can be sweet (like Death by Chocolate Monkey Bread) or savory.
For the recipes, read Wednesday’s Style section.
