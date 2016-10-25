Trump hits hard at 'Obamacare' after report projects cost increases for program

DORAL, Fla. — Donald Trump said Tuesday that "Obamacare is just blowing up" after the government projected sharp cost increases for President Barack Obama's health care program.

Just two weeks before Election Day, the New York businessman addressed the health care development during an appearance at one of his Florida golf resorts that highlighted the extraordinary intersection of his business and political interests.

"We're down in Florida. We're at Trump National Doral. And it's one of the great places on earth," Trump said during a surprise visit to his golf club before encouraging his employees to praise him at the microphone. He suggested that many of his workers are having "tremendous problems with Obamacare" while highlighting a report that predicted premium increases of roughly 25 percent for the coming year.

A Doral employee later clarified that 95 percent of the club's employees are on company-provided insurance.

Trump vowed anew to "repeal and replace" the president's signature health care overhaul. Democrat Hillay Clinton says she wants to keep the best of the program but make improvements.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that premiums will go up sharply next year under the health care program, and many consumers will be down to just one choice for their insurer. Before taxpayer-provided subsidies, premiums for a midlevel benchmark plan will increase an average of 25 percent across the 39 states served by the federally run online market. Some states will see much bigger jumps, others less.

The report gives some Republicans some new hope in the presidential contest's final days as Trump's path to the White House narrows.

Clinton has yet to comment on the projected health care increases. She has previously promised to address health care cost increases and the declining insurance options if elected.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.