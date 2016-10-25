TV rushes to aid humanity's desire to be scared

Halloween is looming. Monday will be here before you can say, "Boo!"

I was stunned to read that, according to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a record $8.4 billion on Halloween this year. That breaks down to an impressive $82.93 per shopper. And 67 percent of that will go to costumes and candy.

Of course, none of them will be buying the full-size candy bars to hand out, and only the really, really crazy ones will be spending the money on creepy clown outfits.

It does seem that more houses in our neighborhood are going for those large, inflatable decorations for the yard. There are giant black cats, giant spiders crawling up the walls, sheet ghosts hanging in trees and even a fire-breathing dragon guarding a stash of faux gold.

Those things don't come cheap.

But I notice one online site has cut its 7-foot Pennywise the Clown inflatable from $129.99 to $89.98. I suppose that's supply and (lack of) demand.

If you want to go all out and spook the neighbor kids with Halloween animatronics, you can get a 4-foot Howling Werewolf for only $249.99 or a 3-foot Roaming Rosie Red antique doll whose skull glows as she exclaims, "There you are! You can't get rid of me! I just want to hug you. Hey, come back!"

That one goes for $69.95.

It's no wonder, then, that TV follows with plenty of Halloween-theme episodes, movie marathons and festivals. A few have been underway for a couple of weeks, but here is some of the forthcoming programming designed to get you in the spirit. You can always save money by staying in, turning out the lights and watching TV.

• Chucky angst. The 20th annual "Fearfest" feature continues on AMC today. Tremors is featured at 5 p.m., followed at 7 by Tremors 2: Aftershocks. Wednesday's thrillers are Child's Play 2 at 5, Child's Play 3 at 7, Bride of Chucky at 9 and Seed of Chucky at 11.

I think that Seed of Chucky is worth staying up for, or at least recording. Seed of Chucky is Chucky's final and finest work, and I credit Oscar-nominated (Bullets Over Broadway) co-star Jennifer Tilly with bringing out the best in him. Tilly, who plays herself and is also the voice of Chucky's bride, Tiffany, was honored to win third place as Best Actress in the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards for the role.

• The Simpsons. Meanwhile, FXX is celebrating with its annual "Treehouse of Horror" marathon. The fun began Monday. At 7 p.m. today we'll pick up with No. XIII (Nov. 3, 2002) and wrap up with "Treehouse of Horror XX" (Oct. 18, 2009) at 10:30.

Come back Thursday for more marathon. The very first "Treehouse of Horror" from Oct. 28, 1990, kicks the night off at 7.

• Spooky Freeform. Freeform's (formerly ABC Family) annual "13 Nights of Halloween" continues today with Addams Family Values at 6 p.m. and Halloweentown at 11.

Wednesday's lineup includes 1999's Sleepy Hollow at 7:20 p.m. and Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge at 11.

• Online horror. Here are a few Halloween titles available now from the streaming services.

Hulu: The Amityville Horror (1979/2005); Carrie (1976); The Blair Witch Project (1999); Carnival of Souls (1962); Kwaidan (1964).

Netflix: Black Mirror. The anthology's Season 3 is streaming; American Horror Story, Seasons 1-5 are available; and the films The Human Centipede (2009); Children of the Corn (1984); and Re-Animator (1985).

Amazon: American Horror Story, Seasons 1-5; Rosemary's Baby (1968); Night of the Living Dead (1968/1990).

OTHER STUFF

• Rectify. The fourth and final season of Rectify debuts at 9 p.m. Wednesday on SundanceTV. A Season 3 marathon begins at 5 a.m. Wednesday to catch you up.

The series stars Aden Young as ex-con Daniel Holden, who has begun his new life at the New Canaan Project halfway house in Nashville.

The drama, which has won a Peabody Award, was created and written by Ray McKinnon, who lived in Little Rock for some years and was married to Arkansan Lisa Blount until her death in 2010.

• Bosch. Amazon Prime has ordered a fourth season of its original police procedural series Bosch for 2017. Season 3 is still in production, but Seasons 1 and 2 are available from the streaming service. The series, based on the Michael Connelly novels, stars Titus Welliver (Lost) as Los Angeles homicide Detective Harry Bosch.

• Baseball. If you care about such things, Game 1 of the 2016 World Series gets underway at 7 p.m. today on Fox.

