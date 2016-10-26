Fired refugee kills 1, himself at plant

ROANOKE, Va. -- A refugee from Kenya killed a former co-worker, wounded three others and then killed himself Tuesday in a workplace shooting that authorities are still trying to unravel in Virginia, police said.

Getachew Fekede, 53, had entered the U.S. through a refugee immigration program and worked for the rail-car manufacturer FreightCar America before being fired in March when he stopped showing up for work, Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones told reporters. A neighbor, Clarence Jones, said Fekede quit his job over being harassed by a co-worker.

Police said Fekede rode a bicycle to the plant near downtown and somehow entered its paint shop. Officers received a call of shots fired at 6:02 a.m. and arrived two minutes later. But by that time, Fekede had fired 10 rounds from a 9mm pistol, said Jones, the police chief.

One person died at the scene, and two others suffered wounds to their "lower extremities," the chief said. A bullet grazed a third person's chest. Fekede then killed himself, police said.

Guantanamo exit ruled out for 26th

MIAMI -- The Guantanamo parole board has branded an Indonesian former CIA captive as a "forever prisoner," declaring him too dangerous to release from U.S. military custody.

The Periodic Review Board said in a decision released Tuesday and dated Sept. 19. that Encep Nurjaman Hambali, with a "lengthy history as a jihadist," has no real remorse about his "significant role in major terrorist attacks and plotting." When he went before the board Aug. 18, he was "elusive and non-credible," the panel wrote, offering "half truths and clear attempts to minimize and conceal his pre-detention activities."

The decision raises to 26 the number of Guantanamo "forever prisoners" -- captives declared indefinite Law of War detainees by the board created by President Barack Obama in 2011.

A March 2016 intelligence profile described Hambali, now 52, as "an operational mastermind in the Southeast Asia-based Islamic extremist group Jemaah Islamiyah" and said he helped plan the Oct. 12, 2002, car bombing of a nightclub in Bali, a popular tourist island, that killed 202 people.

Sheriff in violation charged in Arizona

PHOENIX -- The longtime sheriff of metropolitan Phoenix was charged Tuesday with criminal contempt of court for not obeying a judge's order in a racial-profiling case, leaving the 84-year-old lawman in a tough spot two weeks before Election Day as he seeks a seventh term.

Prosecutors promised two weeks ago that they would charge Sheriff Joe Arpaio, but the misdemeanor count wasn't officially filed against him until U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton signed it.

Arpaio could face up to six months in jail if convicted. A misdemeanor conviction would not bar Arpaio from serving as sheriff.

Arpaio's lawyer, Mel McDonald, said the sheriff will contest the charge. "We believe that when the final chapter is written, he will be vindicated," McDonald said.

