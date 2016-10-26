Arkansas Children's breaking ground on new bilingual clinic

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Children's Hospital is breaking ground on a new clinic aimed at expanding access to medical care for thousands of children, many of them from Spanish-speaking families.

The new clinic in southwest Little Rock is expected to open next spring. Officials say the new facility will feature a bilingual staff, 15 exam rooms, an X-ray suite and a laboratory.

Dr. Eddie Ochoa says many Spanish-speaking families live in southwest Little Rock but travel to other parts of the city to receive medical care. Ochoa, who serves as Arkansas Children's medical director of community pediatrics, says the staff at the new facility will provide care for thousands of children once the facility opens.

The city of Little Rock is leasing the clinic site to Arkansas Children's for 99 years.