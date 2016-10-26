Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 26, 2016, 12:32 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas lawmaker proposes $105M income tax cut

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:33 a.m.

In this photo taken March 12, 2015, Sen. Bart Hester, R, talks to another legislator in the Senate chamber at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark.

PHOTO BY AP FILE PHOTO / DANNY JOHNSTON

In this photo taken March 12, 2015, Sen. Bart Hester, R, talks to another legislator in the Senate chamber at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark.

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas lawmaker says he'll file legislation next year to cut income taxes by $105 million, a move he says would benefit nearly 600,000 taxpayers in the state.

Republican Sen. Bart Hester said Wednesday that he's working on legislation that would ensure wage earners making less than $21,000 a year in gross income would no longer have to pay state income taxes. He said his proposal will also cut taxes for those making between $35,000 and $50,000 a year and would give an additional 1 percent reduction in income taxes for first-year teachers and police officers.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he'll propose another income tax cut next year but has not said how much it'll be. Lawmakers last year approved Hutchinson's $102 million income tax cut.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas lawmaker proposes $105M income tax cut

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online