Arkansas lawmaker proposes $105M income tax cut

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas lawmaker says he'll file legislation next year to cut income taxes by $105 million, a move he says would benefit nearly 600,000 taxpayers in the state.

Republican Sen. Bart Hester said Wednesday that he's working on legislation that would ensure wage earners making less than $21,000 a year in gross income would no longer have to pay state income taxes. He said his proposal will also cut taxes for those making between $35,000 and $50,000 a year and would give an additional 1 percent reduction in income taxes for first-year teachers and police officers.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he'll propose another income tax cut next year but has not said how much it'll be. Lawmakers last year approved Hutchinson's $102 million income tax cut.

