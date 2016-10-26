Business news in brief

Consumer confidence lower in October

WASHINGTON -- American consumers felt less confident this month, but the small retreat came after confidence had risen to a 20-month high in September.

Consumer confidence slipped to 98.6 this month after rising to 103.5 in September, the Conference Board reported Tuesday. The September reading was the highest since confidence stood at 103.8 in January 2015. The September confidence number was revised down from an initial estimate of 104.1, which had been the highest in nine years.

The lower October reading reflected a drop in consumers' assessment of current business conditions, employment prospects and outlook for the future.

Even with the small decline, consumer confidence was still at a level expected to support consumer spending and economic growth in coming months.

-- The Associated Press

Index: Home prices up 5.1% in August

Home prices in 20 major U.S. cities continued to rise at a steady pace in August, according to data Tuesday from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller.

The 20-city property values index increased 5.1 percent from August 2015 (forecast was 5 percent) after climbing 5 percent in the year through July.

Home prices have been rising at an annual pace of around 5 percent, supported by continued hiring, rising wages and low-cost mortgages amid a limited supply of houses, especially on the lower price end. The report follows more timely data showing sales of previously owned homes increased more than projected in September, helped by a bigger share of first-time buyers, considered vital to the housing recovery. Higher prices may persuade more owners to put their properties up for sale and alleviate shortages.

"Supported by continued moderate economic growth, home prices extended recent gains," David Blitzer, chairman of the S&P index committee, said in a statement. "Other housing data including sales of existing single family homes, measures of housing affordability, and permits for new construction also point to a reasonably healthy housing market."

-- Bloomberg News

Harvard reports deal with dining crews

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Harvard University said Tuesday that it reached a tentative labor agreement with its striking cafeteria workers.

The school said it agreed to a five-year contract with the labor union representing Harvard's 750 dining workers. University officials declined to provide details about the deal, which must be approved by members of the union. A spokesman for Unite Here Local 26 did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Dining workers at the Ivy League school have been on strike for three weeks after negotiations failed to lead to a new contract. The union had asked Harvard to increase annual salaries to $35,000 and not to increase health care costs.

The university previously said its workers already received generous wages and benefits. The sides had started a new round of negotiations Monday.

-- The Associated Press

300 layoffs in Twitter plan, sources say

Twitter Inc., having failed to sell itself, is planning to fire about 8 percent of its workforce as the struggling social-media company prepares to go it alone for the time being.

Twitter may eliminate about 300 people, the same percentage it did last year when co-founder Jack Dorsey took over as chief executive officer, according to people familiar with the matter. Planning for the cuts is still fluid and the number could change, they said. The people asked not to be identified talking about private company plans.

An announcement about the job reductions may come before Twitter releases third-quarter earnings on Thursday, one of the people said. A Twitter representative declined to comment.

Twitter, which loses money, is trying to control spending as sales growth slows. The company recently hired bankers to explore a sale, but the companies that had expressed interest in bidding -- Salesforce.com Inc., The Walt Disney Co. and Alphabet Inc. -- later backed out from the process.

-- Bloomberg News

New Wells Fargo ads speak to scandal

NEW YORK -- Wells Fargo has started a new advertising campaign to address the company's ongoing sales practices scandal and what it is doing to make things right for its customers.

The campaign started Monday. It is being rolled out nationally on major network evening newscasts as well as the Sunday talk shows. Wells Fargo is also buying ads on the major Spanish language networks Telemundo and Univision, a bank spokesman said.

The TV ads are to supplement print and digital ads Wells Fargo rolled out earlier this month.

Wells Fargo is embroiled in the biggest scandal in its 164-year history after the bank admitted that it opened up to 2 million bank and credit card accounts without customers' authorization. The scandal led to the retirement this month of Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf.

-- The Associated Press

NYC on record $43B construction pace

New York City construction spending is expected to climb 26 percent this year to a record, driven by a surge in commercial and residential property development, according to a local trade organization.

The New York Building Congress estimates that spending will reach $43.1 billion, topping $40 billion for the first time and surpassing the peak in 2007 on an inflation-adjusted basis. Private-sector investment is outpacing government spending, whereas the split was more even in the last boom, the group said in a report Tuesday.

Investors are reshaping New York's skyline with new office and residential buildings to capitalize on demand for new properties. Last week, SL Green Realty Corp. broke ground on 1 Vanderbilt, a 1.7 million-square-foot skyscraper next to Grand Central Terminal, with an expectation of attracting some of the highest office rents in the market. Luxury condominium and rental towers have proliferated, creating a pile-up of high-end homes.

-- Bloomberg News

