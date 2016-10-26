Golf allows Reed to see the world

The Asia swing is the rare trip where Patrick Reed's wife, Justine Karain, doesn't accompany him. She stayed in Houston because they're finally moving into their new house at The Woodlands.

Not that Reed figures to spend that much time in his new digs.

American golfers are traveling more than ever, and the 26-year-old Reed is taking that to an extreme. He has played 66 tournaments in the past 24 months (including the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup), and as a long and tiring 2016 winds down, Reed is just getting warmed up.

He played in Malaysia last week and is at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai this week. Next week is the Turkish Airlines Open, and then after a week at home, he heads to Dubai for the final event of the European Tour season. After a week back home for Thanksgiving, Reed is off to the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge and then gets on another plane for the Hong Kong Open.

"And then 20 days before we head to Hawaii," he said, with a grin.

The reason for this hectic schedule?

"I love to compete. I love to play," Reed said on the practice range at Sheshan International, just three hours after his plane landed from Malaysia. "When I'm home, I'm just sitting there wishing I was out playing. Justine feels the same way. It might not be the best strategic way to get your ranking up, but at the end of the day, if you play well it doesn't matter."

Reed's ranking really isn't hurt that much by playing because there is a maximum of 52 tournaments that count toward the equation. He is No. 7 in the world, making progress toward that "top 5 player in the world" comment that attracted so much attention when he won the World Golf Championship at Doral two years ago.

Besides, he says he always wanted to be known as a global player.

He is going to Antalya next week, conceding that he didn't know where it was (Turkey) while in college in Georgia. He couldn't find Dubai on the map until he went for the first time last year to finish his first year as a European Tour member.

"I didn't want to play only in the U.S.," Reed said. "I feel it helps my game traveling overseas. I always wanted to see the world and get out of my comfort zone."

High-priced tickets

With the Chicago Cubs going for their first World Series championship since 1908 and the Cleveland Indians going for their first World Series championship since 1948, tickets on the secondary market are seeing a notable bump.

A ticket to Tuesday's Game One at Progressive Field was averaging $3,125 on TicketIQ.

While this seems expensive, tickets for the games at Wrigley Field are much higher. Game 3 tickets at Wrigley are being sold for an average of $3,000 on StubHub and $3,423 on SeatGeek.

"It's totally mind-boggling," TicketIQ founder Jesse Lawrence said. "I don't think we'll see anything like this again."

Add tickets

From Dwight Perry of The Seattle Times:

"Hear about the guy who woke up in a cold sweat while dreaming he'd just gotten tickets to a possible showdown for the ages between Cleveland and Chicago?

"Alas, it was for a Browns-Bears game."

