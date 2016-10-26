Hairstylist uses pepper spray on unhappy client, police say

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey hairstylist used pepper spray on a client who was unhappy with her haircut.

Bloomfield police say 35-year-old Maryam Simpson advertised her services online and was working in the client's apartment Oct. 13 when the two women began arguing.

Police say Simpson sprayed the woman in the face and ran out of the apartment. The client was treated for minor injuries.

Bloomfield police tracked down Simpson and arrested her Monday. The Belleville resident has been charged with aggravated assault and a weapons offense.

A telephone number couldn't be located Wednesday for Simpson, who uses the name Freddy to advertise her services online.

It wasn't known if she has retained an attorney.