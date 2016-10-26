Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Ikea announces opening date for Memphis store

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:10 p.m.

FILE - This June 18, 2008 file photo shows Ikea signage at New York City's first Ikea store, in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE - This June 18, 2008 file photo shows Ikea signage at New York City's first Ikea store, in Brooklyn. Ikea on Thursday, June 26, 2014 plans to announce its U.S. division is raising the minimum wage for thousands of its retail workers, pegging it to the cost of living in each location, instead of its competition. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The Swedish furniture company Ikea has announced the opening date for its new Memphis location.

The store, located at 7400 IKEA Way near Interstate 40 and Germantown Parkway, will open its doors on Dec. 14, according to the company's website. The site also features a countdown clock ticking down to the opening and information about the store's shopping experience.

The store is the brand's first in Tennessee and will bring 225 new jobs to the area when it opens, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

It sits on a 35-acre site about 15 miles east of the Arkansas border.

