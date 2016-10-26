Ikea announces opening date for Memphis store

The Swedish furniture company Ikea has announced the opening date for its new Memphis location.

The store, located at 7400 IKEA Way near Interstate 40 and Germantown Parkway, will open its doors on Dec. 14, according to the company's website. The site also features a countdown clock ticking down to the opening and information about the store's shopping experience.

The store is the brand's first in Tennessee and will bring 225 new jobs to the area when it opens, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

It sits on a 35-acre site about 15 miles east of the Arkansas border.