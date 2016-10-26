Kingsley pick gets Ready's endorsement

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mississippi State guard I.J. Ready endorsed the media's selection of Arkansas senior center Moses Kingsley as the preseason SEC player of the year.

"There's no argument with that," Ready said at SEC media days. "Moses showed what he's capable of last season, and I know he's going to be even better this season. He can go out and get a double-double any night."

Kingsley averaged 15.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocked last season.

"Moses has proven to be the best big man in the SEC, for sure," said Ready, a senior from Little Rock Parkview. "He has a motor and he has a presence."

