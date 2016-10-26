LIVE: Bret Bielema, coordinators review Auburn, look forward

— Live updates from Bret Bielema, Dan Enos and Robb Smith's noon Wednesday press conferences.

Bret Bielema

— The bye week is about figuring out where you're at and where you want to go.

— Having it in week eight, further from the midpoint, changes stuff.

— Players and coaches heard things Sunday they didn't want to hear and saw video they didn't want to see, but needed to.

— Coaches get extra recruiting.

— Was concerned there would be positive MRIs for Austin Allen and Brian Wallace, but both came back clean. Allen couldn't probably play if the game was Saturday, but will be back Sunday. Wallace is questionable for next week.

— They've moved players around at guard and tackle. At tackle, in case Wallace can't go. At guard, because they're re-evaluating their options. Defensively, they're trying guys in different positions, trying to find spots that fit. Could be a DT at DE or a WLB at SLB.

— De'Andre Coley didn't play because he stepped in a pothole Wednesday while talking to his mom on the phone as he walked across campus.

— Defensively, Auburn was able to run the ball without any obstruction on a lot of plays. Defense has to make sure the perimeter is set. Main points of discussion have been the techniques and then the personnel being asked to set the edge.

— A first-year coach made it to the team meeting room 10 minutes early Sunday and said it was the first place he'd ever been where every player came in, sat down and didn't say anything. Bielema said it was dead silent when he came in.

— Coaches can't talk to recruits on the road this week, but the reception from coaches has been very positive. They've had recruits committed to other places Arkansas plays and express interest because they know there's playing time available.

— Colton Jackson is focusing at RT because of Wallace's injury. Jalen Merrick and Zach Rogers are working at RG. Hjalte Froholdt has recovered quickly.

— Jake Raulerson's ankle is the size of a small balloon and he's been playing on it the last two weeks. They don't have any options they feel comfortable with right now. Wishes they'd recruited more interior offensive linemen. Denver Kirkland leaving early hurt.

— Deion Malone is redshirting because he just isn't ready yet. Paul Ramirez has tried to jump in but isn't at the level they feel comfortable playing him right now.

— Program is trending the right direction. In the last 15 games, they rank second in the SEC West in total wins. He's "not going to apologize for that."

— This is a big recruiting class because they have a lot of numbers thanks to junior early departures. If they're going to hit on JUCOs, they need to be players who love to play, not look pretty.

— Wants to sign at least four offensive linemen, five if it's the right people.

— Cole Kelley is getting a lot of reps along with Ty Storey, especially this week with Allen out.

— Austin Allen likes to hang onto the football, so the sack numbers are a bit skewed. "The outside world doesn't realize that." More quick game stuff could be an answer.

— On the run game: Just because you've played good football in the past doesn't mean it carries over to the future. Losing Dre Greenlaw and Kevin Richardson hurts. They've got to keep getting young guys ready.

— Deatrich Wise's ability to strike with his hand is probably affected by his injury.

— More than anything, knowing who's responsible for cutback, contain and reverse is key. Knowing assignments... If you're an edge setter, you have to set it. If you're a down safety supposed to funnel in, you have to do that.

— Offenses are putting up higher numbers than ever before, not just in the SEC but everywhere. Rules play into it. They aren't looking for anything differently in recruiting on defense. Depth is an issue.

— He'll go to three high school football games Saturday in West Texas and Arizona. He'll be all over the place. His record is five states in one day but three games in one day will be a record.

— Not going to pull any redshirts.

