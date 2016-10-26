Lobster recipe isn't tough if it's done right

The way you prepare lobster tails is paramount. What you don't want is chewy, rubbery and tough lobster tails that need to be drowned in melted butter.

Lobster's soft flesh, once cooked, should be pristine white, soft and tender. You should be able to eat it with a fork, from the shell or not. The flavor and texture of the lobster tail is somewhere between crab and shrimp and more on the mild side. Lobster's flavor is uniquely mild, with all the richness in texture.

At stores, most lobster tails are sold frozen or previously frozen, if you don't live anywhere near Maine or warm Atlantic and Gulf waters. So you'll need to thaw them first. For a quick thaw, submerge them in cold water. Once thawed, I give them a quick brine in a salt/sugar solution. This plumps them up and helps keep them moist for their short cooking time.

Broiled Lobster Tails With Fresh Herb and Chive Glaze

4 lobster tails

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Old Bay seasoning to taste

1/3 cup butter

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro OR parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

Using kitchen shears, cut lobster tails in half lengthwise just to the beginning of the tail fins.

Season the flesh side of the tails with salt, pepper and Old Bay. Set aside.

In a small saucepan, place the butter and allow to melt. Add the lime juice, cilantro or parsley and chives. Remove and set aside 2 tablespoons of the butter mixture.

Heat the broiler to high with the rack set 6 inches from the heat source. Place the lobster tails, flesh side up on a sheet pan. Brush with the 2 tablespoons of reserved butter.

Place lobster tails under the broiler and broil about 6 to 8 minutes or until flesh is opaque and shells are red. Remove from the broiler and serve with the herb and chive butter on the side.

Makes 2 servings.

