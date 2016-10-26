Driver, 31, dies 10 days after crash on Arkansas interstate

A man whose car was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 55 earlier this month has died from his injuries more than a week after the crash, authorities said.

Jared L. Shineflew, 31, of Memphis, Tenn. was driving a 2007 Honda Accord north on the interstate around 11:02 a.m. on Oct 15, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Shineflew had to stop on the highway in Crittenden County roughly eight miles south of Bardstown due to a previous accident, police said.

A 2011 Mercedes traveling in the same direction failed to stop and struck the rear end of the Accord, according to the report. Debris from both cars reportedly then hit another vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Corolla.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

Shineflew was taken to a Memphis hospital. He died Tuesday at 9:34 a.m., according to the Shelby County Medical Examiner's Office.

No one else was reported injured in the collision, and conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, state police said.

Shineflew's death is the 437th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.