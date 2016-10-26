Events set to focus on small businesses

The Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub at Winrock International will host various workshops and events for small businesses in the state next month, the organization announced Tuesday.

The events, which will be held from Nov. 14-18, are part of Global Entrepreneurship Week in Little Rock, according to a news release.

The events, which range from workshops to networking activities, will be sponsored by the Delta Regional Authority, the release said.

Included will be a session titled "Doing Business with the City of Little Rock" and a workshop on "How to Finance Your Company," according to the release.

The events schedule can be found at arhub.org/global-entrepreneurship-week-little-rock/.

-- Jessica Seaman

5 enterprises to get energy saving funds

Five entities in Arkansas will receive grants totaling nearly $535,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help them save on energy costs, the department announced Tuesday.

Riceland Seed Co. in Hickory Ridge (Cross County) will receive $258,955 to buy and install a solar renewable energy system. De Queen Medical Center will receive $146,576 for energy efficiency improvements to its boiler and chiller.

Eagle Lake Farms Partnership in Newport will receive $49,829 to improve its grain dryer. Duvall Enterprises Inc., a pharmacy in Dardanelle, will receive $40,349 to convert to light emitting diode lights and improve heating and air systems as it converts a former dollar store building into its offices and drugstore.

E&M Oil Co. in El Dorado will receive $39,291 for energy efficiency improvements to its lighting.

Nationally, this round of grants totals $237 million to benefit 423 small businesses. The grants are through the Rural Energy for America Program.

-- Stephen Steed

Earnings reaction sends index lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, fell 2.81 to 324.06 Tuesday.

"The major averages closed in negative territory as investors responded to the latest round of corporate earnings results," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

Shares of Murphy Oil dropped 2.4 percent on average volume, Williams said.

Total volume for the index was 18.5 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 10/26/2016