GIANTS

K Brown released

The New York Giants released kicker Josh Brown on Tuesday, days after newly released police documents disclosed his history of domestic abuse.

The Giants removed Brown from their active roster last week. The NFL suspended him without pay shortly thereafter. Brown, who was arrested but not charged for domestic violence in 2015 by the police in the state of Washington after an incident involving his wife at the time, was suspended for one game by the league for the episode.

Both the league and the Giants said their investigations into the arrest were inhibited by a lack of cooperation from Washington law enforcement officials, although last week John Mara, a Giants co-owner, said Brown had admitted to the team that he had abused his wife, Molly Brown.

The newly disclosed police documents quote Brown writing in emails and journal entries that he had been "physically, verbally and emotionally" abusive to his wife.

Brown signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the team last spring and played five games after serving his suspension during the opening weekend of this season.

BRONCOS

Former Hog acquired

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos traded a 2017 fifth-round pick to the rival New England Patriots in exchange for tight end A.J. Derby.

Derby was a sixth-round draft pick out of Arkansas last year and has played in four games for the Patriots this season after spending his rookie season on IR.

Playing behind Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett, Derby played just 36 snaps. But his preseason production -- 15 receptions for 189 yards, a TD -- is roughly what the Broncos' tight ends have managed this season.

Virgil Green, John Phillips and Jeff Heuerman have a combined 17 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown.

Broncos GM John Elway called Derby "a young tight end who can help us immediately."

Fan dies in fall

DENVER -- Authorities say a fan has died after falling 30 to 50 feet at the Broncos' stadium after Monday night's game.

The Denver medical examiner's office said Tuesday the man was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead after the stadium fall. Investigators haven't released his identity.

A Denver police spokesman did not immediately provide details about the investigation.

The incident occurred near the north end of Sports Authority Filed at Mile High following the Broncos' 27-9 win over the Houston Texans.

Stadium Management Co., which operates the stadium, said the fan fell over a stairwell railing. The company was trying to learn more about what happened.

JAGUARS

Miller out for season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without defensive tackle Roy Miller for the rest of the season because of a torn right Achilles tendon.

The Jaguars (2-4) made the announcement Tuesday, two days after Miller left the game against Oakland and did not return.

A disruptive run-stopper whose 10 tackles this season don't show how important he is to Jacksonville's defense, Miller was placed on injured reserve and will undergo surgery later in the week.

The Jags replaced Miller on the roster by promoting defensive tackle Richard Ash from the practice squad. They also signed defensive tackle Louis Nix to the practice squad.

Abry Jones is expected to replace Miller in the starting lineup when Jacksonville plays at Tennessee (3-4) on Thursday night.

Miller has 244 tackles, eight sacks and a forced fumble in eight seasons. He has missed just six games in his previous seven years.

FALCONS

Three RBs signed

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons added insurance for injured running back Tevin Coleman on Tuesday by signing three running backs, including Stevan Ridley, who began his NFL career with New England and also played for the Jets.

The Falcons also signed Terron Ward from their practice squad. Free agent Jhurell Pressley was signed to the practice squad.

Coleman left Sunday's overtime loss to San Diego with a hamstring injury in the third quarter. Coleman's injury left Devonta Freeman and fullback Patrick DiMarco as the only healthy running backs on the active roster.

Ridley has 2,907 yards rushing in five seasons. Ward had 29 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown for Atlanta last season and could be the top backup to Freeman in this week's game against Green Bay.

The team released linebacker A.J. Hawk and guard Mike Person. Each was inactive against the Chargers. Hawk signed with Atlanta on Oct. 4.

Sports on 10/26/2016