Arkansas teen killed, two people injured in head-on wreck

An Arkansas teenager was killed and two people were injured in a head-on collision Tuesday, according to Arkansas State Police.

Dakota Cheyenne Holt, 18, of Quitman was a passenger in a 2014 Kia headed south on U.S. 65 in Faulkner County around 11:05 a.m., according to a state police report.

A 2004 Lexus was traveling north on the highway and crossed into the southbound lane, striking the Kia, state police said. The Kia then hit a northbound 2010 Jeep head on, according to the report.

Holt suffered fatal injuries, police said.

The Kia's driver, 18-year-old Joshua Robert Chance of Quitman, and the Jeep's driver, 47-year-old Lois Selene Spencer of Conway, were reported injured.

At least one of the injured drivers was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway, state police said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Based on preliminary data, Holt's death is the 436th on Arkansas roads this year.