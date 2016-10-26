Police: Arkansas woman kicks officer after shoplifting from Wal-Mart

An Arkansas woman was arrested Tuesday at a Wal-Mart after police say she tried to shoplift items from the store and later kicked an officer, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

Police say Cassi Kelley, 37, of Carlisle was observed around 7:10 p.m. taking makeup, a blanket and other items from the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 4450 E. McCain Blvd. without paying.

An officer stopped and searched Kelley and wrote in a police report she had a small baggie with clear rocks inside her purse. Police say Kelley told the officer the rocks were "bath salts" and that they did not belong to her, the report said.

Kelley then began kicking the officer before being placed on the ground until another officer arrived, according to the report.

The rocks field-tested positive for cocaine, police said.

Kelley faces charges of theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and refusal to submit, according to the report.

Kelley's bail was set at $15,000, and she was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Wednesday morning.

A court date is scheduled for Wednesday.