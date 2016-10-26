Home /
1 shot, hurt at Little Rock motel, police say
By Emma Pettit
Little Rock police are responding to a shooting at a motel Wednesday afternoon, the department said on Twitter.
Officers are investigating at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites at 9101 Mabelvale Pike, according to a tweet sent out at 12:08 p.m.
One person has been shot in the leg, the tweet said.
