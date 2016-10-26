Roads, youth key in District 7 JP election

Like many of the communities on the western periphery of Little Rock, Pulaski County's seventh district has many issues defined by growth.

To Andrew Norwood, the Republican who hopes to oust Democratic incumbent Teresa Coney to become District 7's justice of the peace, traffic is the area's thorniest issue. District 7 spans the southwestern part of Pulaski County, centered around the confluence of Interstate 430 and Interstate 30.

"We've had a huge influx of population, but nothing's happened with the roads," Norwood said.

But according to Coney, the Pulaski County Quorum Court has approved the resurfacing of more than 40 percent of county roads during her tenure.

"That's a lot of roads," she said. "Of course, there's always room for improvement."

The two are facing off in one of two races for seats on the 15-member Pulaski County Quorum Court. Justices of the peace receive a salary of $12,000, though officials are considering a $2,100 raise for next year. Terms are two years.

The race is Norwood's first foray into the political fray. The law student, who has a doctorate under his belt, embraces the label of "politician" with ambivalence.

"I never considered myself a politician; I never wanted to be a politician," Norwood said. "But if I'm going to complain, I might as well run. That way I can at least say I tried."

On the campaign trail, his largest tasks have been not only building his own name recognition but also educating the public on what a justice of the peace does, he said.

Now in her third term as a justice of the peace, Coney has several accomplishments to speak for.

She counts among her foremost achievements the lead role she took in the creation of the county's Southwest Health Unit in 2011. The million-dollar clinic now serves all county residents and is located in one of the area's largest and fastest-growing Spanish-speaking communities.

"It's helping the community in a tremendous way -- the Hispanic community as well as the black," Coney said. "People are able to go to a clinic closer to their home, or one closer to their bus line. They are able to get to a decent health department to serve their children."

Norwood -- who defines himself as "fiscally conservative but socially liberal" -- said he wants to bring the emphasis back to District 7, especially its roads.

During an interview, he thumbed through photo after photo of roadway deficiencies and neighborhood groups' complaints on social media. He said it's evident that finances need to be directed toward county roads, even if that necessitates a tax increase.

"People hate taxes, but I've heard from constituents that they absolutely hate the roads," Norwood said. "I think taxes are a necessary evil, but they need to be spent as efficiently as possible."

Roadway deficiencies are the unending problem for nearly every county in the state. Earlier this month, the County Judges' Association of Arkansas reported a consultant's findings that county-owned roads and bridges have $750 million in needs.

To Coney, roadways are not the pressing issue of her district. Rather, she wants to continue to bolster the county's Youth Services programs, which provide support such as college-entrance exam preparation, literacy camps, leadership programs and foster-care assistance to youths across the county.

If re-elected, Coney would push for new staff positions in Pulaski County Youth Services, as well as raises for county employees, she said.

"We would like to give our employees more compensation for their work," she said. "That's one thing that I would like to see happen."

Norwood said he believes the incumbent has focused on the wrong areas.

"I don't see what my opponent has done for District 7," Norwood said. "She pushed for that health department in southwest Little Rock. That's very vital, but that's not District 7. No one can tell me what she's done for District 7."

