Style: Witching hour arrives at The Rep

In time for Halloween, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre presents a tale of witches. An allegorical tale, Jack W. Hill writes in Thursday’s Style section.

While the story line of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, which won the 1953 Tony Award, centers on the Salem witch trials of the late 1600s, it was seen to be a depiction of the “Red Scare” witch hunts for Communist influences in America.

“The play helps us in considering how quick we are to judge others and condemn people, and lump people together on the flimsiest of evidence,” says director Paul Barnes.

