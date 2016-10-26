Police: Woman throws coffee in robber's face outside west Little Rock hospital

A woman told police that she was robbed of keys from her purse while walking to her vehicle Monday morning outside Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock.

The victim, a 28-year-old Little Rock resident, said a white 1990s Chevrolet Astro van pulled up and a robber, described as a black female, exited the driver’s seat around 5:40 a.m. at 1701 S. Shackleford Road, according to a report.

When the robber demanded and grabbed the strap on her purse, the woman said she then threw her coffee in the robber's face and "punched [her] a few times in the head," a responding officer noted.

The purse's strap at one point broke, causing its contents to spill out onto the ground.

A short time later, police said, the robber got back into the van and drove out of the hospital's parking lot in a south on Shackleford Road.

The woman said she went inside to report the robbery and went back outside to retrieve the purse's items, unable to find her keys, according to the report.

During the robbery, someone described as a white male stayed inside the van, police said.

No suspects were named in the report.