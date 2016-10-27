Home /
$1M winner says she bought scratch-off to show husband that lottery tickets a waste
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:06 a.m.
LEICESTER, N.C. — A North Carolina woman who bought a scratch-off ticket to show her husband that lottery tickets are a waste of money has won $1 million.
Glenda Blackwell of Leicester told WLOS-TV that her husband asked her to buy two Powerball tickets from a Quik Mart last Saturday, but she bought a $10 Carolina Millions scratch-off ticket instead.
Blackwell said she was trying to show her husband that no one ever wins and buying tickets is a waste of money.
Now she's eating her words — and enjoying every bite.
The 57-year-old Blackwell said she's going to use the $415,500 lump sum after taxes to buy a home and pay for her granddaughters' college.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: $1M winner says she bought scratch-off to show husband that lottery tickets a waste
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.