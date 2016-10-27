Arkansas appeals order blocking Planned Parenthood defunding

LITTLE ROCK— Arkansas is appealing a judge's order preventing the state from blocking Medicaid funds to Planned Parenthood over videos secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office Thursday filed a notice of appeal over U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker's preliminary injunction preventing the state from suspending payments to Planned Parenthood for any services to Medicaid patients in the state. Gov. Asa Hutchinson last year terminated the state's Medicaid contract with Planned Parenthood.

Baker last year ordered the state to continue payments for three patients who had sued over the move, then last month expanded it to include anyone who seeks or wants to obtain services from the organization's health centers in Arkansas.

