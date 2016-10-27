Armed robber takes man's keys, gives them back outside Little Rock laundromat, police say

An armed robber took a Little Rock man's keys outside a laundromat late Wednesday night but later returned them when he learned the victim had no cash, authorities said.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. at the Fun Wash at 3612 Baseline Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 28-year-old victim told investigators he was at the business when the assailant pointed a gun at him and then took his keys. The robber then returned them "after realizing [the victim] had no money," the report noted.

No injuries were reported.

The gunman is described as a black man who stood about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a red bandanna, a white shirt and jogging pants.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.