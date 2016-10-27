Home /
Armed robber takes man's keys, gives them back outside Little Rock laundromat, police say
This article was published today at 11:21 a.m.
3612 Baseline Road
An armed robber took a Little Rock man's keys outside a laundromat late Wednesday night but later returned them when he learned the victim had no cash, authorities said.
It happened about 11:30 p.m. at the Fun Wash at 3612 Baseline Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The 28-year-old victim told investigators he was at the business when the assailant pointed a gun at him and then took his keys. The robber then returned them "after realizing [the victim] had no money," the report noted.
No injuries were reported.
The gunman is described as a black man who stood about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a red bandanna, a white shirt and jogging pants.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Armed robber takes man's keys, gives them back outside Little Rock laundromat, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.