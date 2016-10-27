Bryant's fortunes improve

Bryant was a work in progress in Week 1 against Benton in the Salt Bowl at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium.

But the Hornets enter the final week of October with a four-game winning streak and are in the mix for at least a share of the 7A-Central Conference championship.

Bryant (6-2, 4-1 7A-Central) travels to North Little Rock (8-0, 5-0) on Friday night. If the Hornets knock off the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's overall No. 1 team, they would be tied for the 7A-Central lead with North Little Rock and Fort Smith Northside, should Northside defeat Cabot.

The Hornets installed a new offense in the offseason under first-year Coach Buck James and had several new players enter the program, including sophomore quarterback Ren Hefley (a transfer from Pulaski Academy) and senior wide receiver Reece Coates, a former quarterback at Pocahontas. They struggled in a scrimmage at Pulaski Academy and mustered 10 points in a 10-7 victory over Benton on Sept. 2.

Eight weeks later, Bryant is gunning for the top of the conference.

"If you would have told me at the beginning of the year that we would have a chance to play for a conference championship in Week 9, I would have said you were probably crazy," James said.

Bryant defeated Cabot 48-20 on Friday behind Hefley's 330 yards and four touchdowns. The Hornets held Cabot to less than 230 yards offensively.

"We knew we would be good defensively," James said. "I thought our defensive line would be good. But we never dreamed that we would have taken off offensively.

"Coach [Robert] Hooks and coach [Kirk] Bock have done an outstanding job. They have those guys here early in the morning to teach them and walk them through the offense, then bring them back in the afternoon with our team."

James has been one of the state's top coaches since 2000, leading Star City for five seasons and Camden Fairview for eight seasons. He led Camden Fairview to the Class 5A state championship in 2012.

While James has said this year's Hornets team isn't where he wants it to be, he's been pleased with their success so far.

"It's a lot of hard work behind the scenes that's got this team to be in a chance to play North Little Rock," James said. "North Little Rock has got a great football team, there's not a doubt in my mind. They're very athletic.

"For us to have a chance says a lot."

JOE T. ROBINSON

No. 2 seed at play

The No. 2 seed from the 7-4A Conference is on the line Friday night.

Joe T. Robinson (7-1, 4-1 7-4A) hosts Ashdown (6-2, 4-1) at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock. The winner will earn a No. 2 seed and first-round home game in the playoffs.

Robinson Coach Todd Eskola understands the importance of the No. 2 seed compared to the No. 3 seed. The No. 3 seed would have to play on the road in the first round, which is Nov. 11.

"It's important to start the playoffs at home," Eskola said. "They're in the same boat. You want the two seed."

Both Robinson and Ashdown feature several NCAA Division I recruits, including Ashdown defensive back Montaric Brown and Robinson wide receiver Koilan Jackson. Brown and Jackson have orally committed to Arkansas.

Eskola expects an energetic and emotional game Friday night.

"The speed of the game will be much faster," Eskola said. "It will not resemble what your typical 4A game is."

Robinson expects to have junior wide receiver Nathan Page back after missing last week's game at Bauxite because of a hand injury. Page leads the Senators' receivers with 28 receptions for 879 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Ashdown and Robinson's only conference losses have been to Nashville (8-0, 5-0). Ashdown lost 56-51 on Oct. 14 and Robinson fell to the Scrappers 31-28 on Oct. 7.

"They're peaking at the right time," Eskola said of Ashdown. "We feel like we are, too. Both teams will definitely be a force in the playoffs."

CABOT

Time to reboot

Cabot has lost two consecutive games after a 6-0 start, but Coach Mike Malham is optimistic his team can rebound.

"When you win, you have to forget it and move on," Malham said. "When you lose, you need to forget it and move on."

The Panthers (6-2, 3-2 7A-Central) host Fort Smith Northside on Friday before traveling to North Little Rock on Nov. 4.

"We've still got two big ones left," Malham said. "Hopefully we can get it together and play a little bit better and get some momentum going into the playoffs."

Cabot lost to Bryant 48-20 on Friday. The Panthers were tied 14-14 with 2:59 left in the first half, but they allowed two touchdowns to fall behind 28-14 at halftime. A Bryant touchdown early in the second half pushed the deficit to 35-14.

"We've been too nice," Malham said. "We gave them one before the half and then one after the half. Too many easy ones. They beat us and outplayed us. They did a good job."

Cabot is currently the No. 4 seed in the 7A-Central. The top two seeds in the 7A-Central earn a first-round bye while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will get a first-round home game.

SYLVAN HILLS

Honoring Henderson

Sylvan Hills will honor Olympic long jump gold medalist Jeff Henderson at halftime Friday night against Little Rock Parkview.

Henderson, a 2007 graduate of Sylvan Hills, will sign autographs beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bill Blackwood Field in Sherwood. The school also will sell Jeff Henderson T-shirts. Proceeds from the shirt sales will support a foundation to help pay for medical bills for Henderson's mom, Debra, who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Henderson won the gold medal Aug. 12 in Rio de Janeiro with a leap of 27 feet, 6 inches. It was the United States' first gold medal in the long jump since 2004.

Kickoff for Friday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

