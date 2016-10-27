Bye week offers time for healing

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks would like to get back on the field to dispatch the disappointment of their 56-3 loss to Auburn as soon as possible.

However, the schedule has presented a bye week, which Coach Bret Bielema said on Wednesday came at a good time to help key players recover from injuries.

Quarterback Austin Allen suffered a sprained right knee, which he had drained over the weekend. Allen will rehab and stay out of practice this week. Right tackle Brian Wallace needs time to recover from a left ankle injury. Defensive end Deatrich Wise, who has been battling a lingering hand injury, landed on his shoulder during the Auburn game and needs time to rehab.

Additionally, safety De'Andre Coley and offensive guard Jake Raulerson are dealing with ankle injuries.

Bielema described Sunday as being about as positive as possible from an injury standpoint.

"We were really concerned with Austin, that there might be some further [issues]," he said. "But after the MRI, everything was very positive. He's very limited this week. He probably would not have been able to play if we had a game on Saturday. But we expect to have him back and full go on Sunday."

Bielema said the same thing applied to Wallace.

"We were concerned there was going to be something in there structurally that needed surgery, and that he would need an extended break," he said. "But he came back, all the reports came back very, very well. He just needs some time to heal. So we'll limit him as well this week."

Bielema said he's been out on the road recruiting and will do so again after Wednesday's practice, but the pain from the Auburn loss has lingered.

"I still haven't really shaken it," Bielema said.

Step back

Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos said the Razorbacks couldn't get much going offensively because they were dominated up front.

"I think we took a step back Saturday night for sure," Enos said. "I thought they had been getting better and jelling and playing well, and then Saturday night we took a step back. Not just there, but we didn't play well ... collectively."

Arkansas had 215 total yards, which was 230 yards less than its previous average, at Auburn. The Razorbacks rushed for 25 yards, 154 yards less than their previous average.

"Their linebackers and D-line was much more physical and beat us to the punch," Enos said. "When we did have opportunities to make plays, we weren't able to execute or make them."

No Coley

Safety De'Andre Coley was suspended for the first half against Auburn, but he didn't play at all after twisting an ankle last Wednesday.

"This was probably a great indicator it just wasn't our week," Coach Bret Bielema said. "He actually was coming over for Wednesday's practice, talking to his mother on the phone, and he stepped in a pothole and rolled his ankle.

"That was one of those days where you felt you got hit upside the head."

Fun over heartbreak

Bret Bielema, as is his custom, shed some positive light on where the Razorbacks stand right now, despite the lopsided setback at Auburn.

Bielema said the Razorbacks have the third-best cumulative record in the SEC over the last 15 games, an 11-4 mark which trails only Alabama and Tennessee over that span.

"I'm not gonna apologize for that," Bielema said. "That's a trend in the right direction. My first two years here, I don't know if we had a field of 70 guys who could go out and do it week after week.

"I couldn't say it at the time and I'm not trying to make excuses, but the fact of the matter is we're definitely trending in the right direction. We've been able to play well, beat a couple of ranked opponents this year.

"We've lost to a couple. and as we continue to build this roster it's gonna be a lot more fun than it is heartache. I think because we did certain things people are gonna expect it every week. I'd love to get there sooner than later too, but it's just taking a little bit of time."

Here to there

Coach Bret Bielema said he'd be in a bunch of states on the recruiting trail this week and that he'd be attending three games on Saturday.

Bielema said he spent Sunday night in Florida, then worked in Florida and Texas on Monday.

"I'll be in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Texas, Arizona," Bielema said, before the end of the week. "We'll be really all over the place."

