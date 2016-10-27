COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Oct. 27

Literacy Project Informational Meeting

ASH FLAT — The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project will offer a brief informational meeting at 11 a.m. in the Meeting Room of the Ash Flat Library, 11 Arnhart St. Tutor training, which will last about two hours, will follow for those who would like to volunteer. The Literacy Project teaches adults who are learning to read and speak English and relies on trained volunteers to provide one-on-one tutoring. For more information, call (870) 793-5912, email info@oflp.org, or visit www.oflp.org.

Oct. 27 and 28

The Orchid Ensemble Performance and Lecture

BATESVILLE — The Orchid Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. today in the Bevens Music Room at Lyon College. The JUNO-nominated ensemble embraces a variety of musical styles, ranging from the traditional and contemporary music of China to jazz and creative improvisation. The Orchid Ensemble will present a post-concert lecture at 7 p.m. Friday in Nucor Auditorium at Lyon. Admission is free to both events.

Oct. 28

Fish Fry

AUSTIN — The Tri-Community Fire Department will host a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1 on Arkansas 321 at Bear Road. The menu will include catfish, chicken, french fries, baked beans and all the trimmings, plus dessert and a drink. The cost is $13 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 11. Children younger than 5 may eat free. Proceeds from the event will go to the Fire Department to purchase equipment. For more information call (501) 213-6444 or (501) 843-3336.

Gospel Music

WILBURN — Friendship Community Church, 1850 Dry Mountain Road, between Wilburn and Ida, will present Alvis Arnold & Friends at 6 p.m. for a performance of gospel music. For more information, call Linda at (501) 728-3905 or Danita at (501) 206-2505.

50-Year-Ministry Celebration

SALEM — First Missionary Baptist Church invites everyone to an informal celebration for Elder Leon Graves at 2 p.m. at the church, 217 Fairview Road. The event will include special singing and a presentation of “Leon Graves, This Is Your Life.” Graves has been preaching for 50 years and has served the church as its planting missionary for 39 years. There will be a sandwich, finger-food potluck. Those who cannot attend may send cards to First Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Larry Travelstead, 217 Fairview Road, Salem, AR 72576.

Oct. 30

Orchestra Concert

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Symphony League will present the Delta Symphony Orchestra in a free concert at 3 p.m. in Brown Chapel at Lyon College. A pre-concert lecture will be given by Director Neale Bartee at 2:15 p.m. in the Bevens Music Room. The concert will feature violinist Sarah Beth Overcash, a 17 -year-old junior from Brinkley. She will perform Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto in E Minor.” The concert will also include works by Handel, Beethoven, Leonard Bernstein and Wagner.

Oct. 30 and 31

Blanchard Springs Caverns Halloween Tours

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Blanchard Springs Caverns will host special guided tours for Halloween at 4:30 p.m. each day. The one-hour guided tours, called Dripstone in the Dark, will lead visitors through the caverns’ Cathedral and Coral rooms. Visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight. Smokey Bear will be available for photos from 3-4:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Masks are not permitted. Reservations are recommended, but not required. For more information, call the Visitor Information Center at (870) 757-2211.

Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treat on the Square

SEARCY — Trick-or-Treat on the Square will take place from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Searcy. Businesses and organizations are needed to reserve tables to pass out candy. A completed form and a $25 payment are required. Tables will be provided. Prizes will be given for the best Halloween decorations. For more information, call Amy at (501) 279-9007.

Nov. 2

Sterling Scholars

FAIRFIELD BAY — Tom Nowlin, a founding member of the Foothills Chapter of the Arkansas Master Naturalists, will present information on the partnership with Fairfield Bay and the 2017 Naturalist in Training program from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center. Nowlin, of Clinton, will discuss how the Master Naturalists support the natural areas in communities through building and maintaining trails, leading interpretive hikes and talks, and restoring and maintaining wildlife habitats and observation areas. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

ONGOING

Food for Fines

SEARCY — The White County Regional Library System will offer Food for Fines during November. This one-time event will take place at the Baldwin Memorial Library; the Lyda Miller Public Library; and the Goff, Bradford, Pangburn, Rose Bud and Searcy public libraries. For all accrued fines on an account to be forgiven, the patron needs to return all overdue items to the circulation desk, along with nonperishable, nonexpired food items. Each library branch will donate the food to a charitable organization. For more information, visit a White County Regional Library branch or call (501) 268-2449.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Tom Richard Art Exhibit

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department will present the artworks of Tom Richard in the exhibit Peeps, People, Guys, Guns through Monday in the England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St. Richard is a professor of art at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. His artworks consist of paintings and drawings that explore issues of identity and history, combining images of toys and art historical references with philosophical and pop-culture quotes. The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the gallery at (501) 882-4495.

Halloween Activities

BATESVILLE — The Darkness, a haunted house brought to the city by Main Street Batesville, opens at 7 p.m. daily in the Jaycee building, 570 Stadium Drive along the White River, and will be open through Monday. To volunteer for The Darkness, call David Thompson at (870) 793-7136. Also in Batesville, the annual Fun and Safe Halloween on Main Street will start at 5 p.m. Monday. New this year is a costume contest with a cash prize at the Melba Theater at 6:30.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Angel Tree Applications

BATESVILLE — The United Way of North Central Arkansas’ Angel Tree Program assists low-income families in Independence County with Christmas gifts for their children, and parents/guardians can pick up applications from the Department of Human Services, 100 Weaver Ave., or the United Way office in the First Community Bank Southside Branch, 1 Allen Chapel Road. The applications are due to DHS by Monday. Children must be ages 2 to 10 and live in the home listed, and the household must be on SNAP (the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). People can pick up names to buy gifts for the Angels from Nov. 15 through Dec. 2. For more information, call the United Way office at (870) 793-5991.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes will be offered at Ozarka College in four locations. Classes will meet in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and in Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call the college’s adult education department at (870) 368-2051.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will host the Children’s Story Time year-round, at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The event will include stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers, but home-schooled school-age children are also welcome. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

Upcoming

Gallery Exhibit and Reception

FAIRFIELD BAY — Blue Ribbon Beauties, a gallery exhibition of prize-winning entries from the 2016 Van Buren County Fair in the areas of photography, art and poetry, and a reception for the artists, will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center. Live music and refreshments will be provided. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will continue through Nov. 30. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Gem & Mineral Club Meeting

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Spring River Gem & Mineral Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 3 at the Omaha Center. Dave Evans will present the program, Pura Vida in Costa Rica. He will show some of the geology, sights, animals, birds and outings that can be experienced in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama. The program is free, and visitors are welcome.

Flu Shot Clinic, Mammograms

NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport will host the Jackson County Flu Shot Clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 in the ASUN Center for the Arts; no appointment is necessary. There is no charge, but if patients have insurance, the Arkansas Department of Health will charge their insurance company for the vaccine. The St. Bernards Mobile Mammogram unit will be on-site to provide mammograms for women 40 and older who have not had one in the past year. Bring a driver’s license and an insurance, Medicare or Medicaid card. Patients may qualify for a free mammogram through the Breast Care Program.

All Things Herbal Course

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will host All Things Herbal, a continuing-education course, from 5-8 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 7 through Nov. 21, in the Culinary Arts Classroom of the John E. Miller Education Complex. The course, taught by Laura Brush, will include lecture time, as well as hands-on gardening, growing and creating with herbs. The tuition is $35, or $30 for ages 60 and older. For more information or to preregister, contact Candace Killian at (870) 368-2003 or ckillian@ozarka.edu.

Blood Drive

BATESVILLE — A Southside Community Blood Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Mount Zion Lodge, 985 Batesville Blvd., across from the airport.

