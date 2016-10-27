Head-on crash kills Arkansas teen; wrecks earlier this month leave 2 drivers dead

An Arkansas teenager was killed and two people were injured in a head-on collision Tuesday, according to Arkansas State Police.

In a separate fatal accident, a Memphis man whose car was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 55 earlier this month has died from his injuries, authorities said.

The Arkansas teenager, Dakota Cheyenne Holt of Quitman, was a passenger in a 2014 Kia headed south on U.S. 65 in Faulkner County at 11:05 a.m., according to a state police report. The Kia crossed into the northbound lane of the highway and hit a 2004 Lexus, state police said. The Kia then hit a northbound 2010 Jeep head on, according to the report.

Holt, 18, suffered fatal injuries, police said.

The Kia's driver, 18-year-old Joshua Robert Chance of Quitman, and the Jeep's driver, 47-year-old Lois Selene Spencer of Conway, were injured. At least one of the injured drivers was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway, state police said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Jared L. Shineflew, 31, of Memphis was driving a 2007 Honda Accord north on the interstate at 11:02 a.m. Oct. 15, according to a state police report.

Shineflew had to stop on the highway in Crittenden County roughly 8 miles south of Bardstown because of a previous accident, police said. A 2011 Mercedes traveling in the same direction failed to stop and struck the rear of the Accord, according to the report. Debris from both cars reportedly then hit another vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Corolla.

Shineflew was taken to a Memphis hospital. He died Tuesday at 9:34 a.m., according to the Shelby County medical examiner's office. No one else was reported injured in the collision. Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, state police said.

In addition, a Blytheville woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic earlier this month in Mississippi County, state police said in a report released Tuesday.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. Oct. 16 when Michele Walker, 54, was traveling north on U.S. 61 at East Mississippi County Road, according to authorities.

Walker's 1994 Pontiac crossed the centerline at a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Hyundai, police said.

Walker died in the crash, according to the report.

The driver of the Hyundai, Benny Huddleston, 31, of Blytheville, was taken to The Med in Memphis. His condition was not known as of Tuesday afternoon.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

