Doctor asks Arkansas court to reverse $122.5M award over bombing

LITTLE ROCK — A former doctor convicted of severely injuring the Arkansas medical board's chairman in a 2009 bombing is asking the state Supreme Court to reverse a $122.5 million civil judgment against him, saying a judge should have allowed him to prove he didn't plant the bomb.

An attorney for Randeep Mann on Thursday asked the court to reverse a Crittenden County judge's 2013 summary judgment that Dr. Trent Pierce was entitled to damages in the bombing. Mann was convicted in 2010 for conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction and other charges after the bombing outside Pierce's home. A jury last year awarded the compensatory and punitive damages.

Mann's attorney said the judge should have required Pierce to prove his case that the former doctor was responsible for his injuries.

