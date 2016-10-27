Home /
Doctor asks Arkansas court to reverse $122.5M award over bombing
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:46 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
LITTLE ROCK — A former doctor convicted of severely injuring the Arkansas medical board's chairman in a 2009 bombing is asking the state Supreme Court to reverse a $122.5 million civil judgment against him, saying a judge should have allowed him to prove he didn't plant the bomb.
An attorney for Randeep Mann on Thursday asked the court to reverse a Crittenden County judge's 2013 summary judgment that Dr. Trent Pierce was entitled to damages in the bombing. Mann was convicted in 2010 for conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction and other charges after the bombing outside Pierce's home. A jury last year awarded the compensatory and punitive damages.
Mann's attorney said the judge should have required Pierce to prove his case that the former doctor was responsible for his injuries.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Doctor asks Arkansas court to reverse $122.5M award over bombing
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
LR1955 says... October 27, 2016 at 4:59 p.m.
Has anybody else had comment posting failures over the last 24 hours ?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.