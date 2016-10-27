Handful of mumps cases emerge in Pulaski County

Mumps has made its way to Pulaski County, the Arkansas Department of Health announced Wednesday.

Fewer than five confirmed cases of the highly contagious disease have been confirmed in Pulaski County, according to a department spokesman. That doesn't mean the viral disease will spread, but health officials "wouldn't be surprised" if it did, the spokesman said.

The disease appeared in August in Northwest Arkansas, eventually infecting 769 people, according to the Health Department.

"We are very concerned about this outbreak," Dr. Dirk Haselow, the state epidemiologist, said in a news release. "Mumps can have serious complications. We continue to see a high number of new cases. Pulaski County residents should be aware of this outbreak and the potential for infection and should ensure that they are up-to-date with their MMR [measles, mumps and rubella] vaccine."

The department urged those in affected areas to wash their hands regularly and stay home if they suspect they may be sick.

Mumps can be transmitted by direct contact with saliva or "respiratory droplets" of an infected person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Signs include flulike symptoms, fever and swollen salivary glands around the face.

There aren't any treatments for the virus, but it rarely leads to more serious complications, especially in children. Some adults may develop more serious complications, including deafness and inflammation of the brain.

Metro on 10/27/2016