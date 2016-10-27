• Sharbat Gulla, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" refugee pictured on the cover of National Geographic in 1984, was arrested in Peshawar, Pakistan, the country where she was photographed and to which she recently returned, living in hiding because she had a fake identity card.

• Jason Thomas, a police captain in Rochester, N.H., said a 7-year-old girl who put a quarter into a dispenser at a pizzeria expecting a toy got instead a plastic capsule containing at least three pills used to treat kidney stones and control blood pressure.

• Charlyn Daugherty, whose husband, Gerald, is a candidate for county commissioner in Travis County, Texas, pleaded with voters in a social media campaign video to re-elect her husband so he'll get out of the house and relieve her from his nonstop prattling about taxes and light rail.

• Coolio, 53, the rapper whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey, was sentenced to probation and community service after pleading no contest to having a concealed handgun in a carry-on bag at Los Angeles International Airport in September.

• Maryam Simpson, 35, a hairstylist from Belleville, N.J., pepper-sprayed a client during an argument that began with the client's disdain for her haircut and resulted in Simpson's arrest on aggravated-assault and weapon charges, police said.

• Josh Welch, who as a 7-year-old student in Brooklyn Park, Md., was suspended in 2013 for nibbling his breakfast pastry into the shape of a gun, will get an unspecified monetary settlement from Anne Arundel County school officials.

• Dario Gambarin, an Italian tractor-using artist, having already created a portrait of Hillary Clinton in a cornfield in September, followed that up by transforming 6 acres near Verona, Italy, into a giant portrait of presidential-race rival Donald Trump.

• John Harleaux, 28, of Baton Rouge was charged with domestic abuse on accusations that he doused his wife with hairspray during an argument and then lit her on fire, causing second- and third-degree burns on her arm, shoulder and back.

• Kristin Tippett, 28, was charged with child neglect after she crashed her car into a restaurant with her 2-year-old son in the back seat after taking heroin and remained unconscious for nearly 15 minutes until she was given an overdose-reversal drug, police in Dunbar, W.Va., said.

