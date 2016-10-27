Japan, Philippines vouch for alliances

TOKYO — The leaders of Japan and the Philippines agreed Wednesday to cooperate in promoting regional peace and stability, and they acknowledged the importance of their alliances with the U.S., although a joint statement focused largely on a Japanese contribution to Philippine maritime security and other projects totaling a $210 million loan.

In a news conference, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, after his first round of talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said he expected Japan to continue as an important part of maritime security in the region, including the South China Sea, where Manila and Beijing have overlapping claims.

There, they did not mention their security alliances with the U.S. But in a statement issued later, the two sides acknowledged the importance of “their network of friendship and alliances,” particularly one between them. Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda said their alliances with the U.S. were recognized, though not in writing.

Duterte, in his second round of talks only among close aides, reassured Abe that he has no intention to sever diplomatic ties with the U.S., Hagiuda said.

Since Duterte took office in June, Manila’s relationship with Washington has quickly become strained.