WALLY HALL: Jerry Jones treats hometown's police force

There is no doubt that out of the more than 1 million law enforcement officers in the United States, a small percentage of rogue cops has caused a problem.

The majority of the men and women who sign on to serve and protect do just that, and one man has taken note of what his hometown is doing in the way of community outreach and wants to give them thanks.

When Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys who grew up in North Little Rock, learned about what was going on in North Little Rock -- and this is not a slap at Little Rock or any other city, but Jones has only one city where he played high school football -- he decided to treat the entire police force and its members' families to a Cowboys game.

It started when Jones met North Little Rock detective Michael Gibbons, who shared some of the programs that are making a difference in the community.

Jones was impressed and made arrangements for officers and their families to have free tickets to one of five games.

Oh, and it was all-expenses paid, including hotel and travel.

That's more than 400 people who will get to see the Dallas Cowboys in person, and it started with the efforts of a police department and the appreciation of a guy who has never forgotten his roots.

While many in the Razorbacks nation are upset about Saturday's 56-3 loss to Auburn, the good news is apathy has not set in.

Yes, the facts that Arkansas had back-to-back tough games and Auburn had an extra week to prepare are understood, but getting beaten down at your own game, running the ball, has made this one a bitter pill to swallow.

However, during July and August, it was pointed out by many in the media that the Hogs were replacing three veteran offensive linemen, including two who are now on NFL rosters.

To get to the current starting offensive line, a defensive lineman from Denmark switched sides of the ball, a transfer from Texas was inserted and a redshirt freshman was called upon.

The last thing fans and the staff want to see right now is one of the offensive linemen standing over Austin Allen ready to offer a hand up; they'd rather see them up the field holding blocks so Allen isn't getting knocked down so much.

Two things that will never change about football: the importance of blocking and tackling.

It doesn't appear that Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is from Northwest Arkansas, realized the passion people around the state have for War Memorial Stadium.

When he announced he was going to cut the stadium's budget in half, he seemed unaware that it appeared he was making sure the Razorbacks would not play in central Arkansas in the future.

That wasn't the case, and to be fair he has worked to find a different solution and is moving to have War Memorial Stadium put under the care of the state Department of Parks and Tourism, which is run by Kane Webb.

Webb's first job out of college was as a sports writer for this newspaper, before he became a prolific feature and editorial writer.

Meanwhile, Jerry Cohen and his staff at War Memorial Stadium need to find other avenues of revenue.

The stadium already rents its facilities for parties, especially birthday parties for kids who get the chance to play a few snaps in on the field.

The upstairs indoor seating is also available for other parties, and with Christmas coming up and a shortage of facilities to host office parties, now might be a good time to make a reservation.

Sports on 10/27/2016