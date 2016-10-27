Home /
Little Rock McClellan’s Pierre Strong named All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Week
By Jeremy Muck
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
Little Rock McClellan’s Pierre Strong is this week’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Week.
The senior running back rushed for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns on 22 carries in McClellan’s 42-14 victory at Little Rock Christian on Friday night.
Strong will be honored along with North Little Rock senior running back Alex Day (Week 7 Player of the Week) at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s luncheon Monday at the Embassy Suites. Central Arkansas Coach Steve Campbell is the guest speaker.
“He played extremely well,” McClellan Coach Maurice Moody said. “He made some big plays.”
On Strong’s first carry, he ran 69 yards on a single-wing trap play for a touchdown to give the Lions a 7-0 lead with 4:25 left in the first quarter. Strong had a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as McClellan won its fourth consecutive game.
Through eight games, Strong has rushed for 1,315 yards and 24 touchdowns on 127 carries.
McClellan (6-2, 4-1 5A-Central) hosts Pulaski Academy (7-1, 5-0) on Friday.
