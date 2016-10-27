Subscribe Register Login

Man arrested in destruction of Trump's Hollywood star

Thursday, October 27, 2016, 10:39 a.m.
Man arrested in destruction of Trump's Hollywood star

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:37 a.m.

a-man-stands-near-a-cordoned-off-area-surrounding-the-vandalized-star-for-republican-presidential-candidate-donald-trump-on-the-hollywood-walk-of-fame-wednesday-oct-26-2016-in-los-angeles

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/RICHARD VOGEL

A man stands near a cordoned off area surrounding the vandalized star for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police have arrested a man suspected of using a sledgehammer to destroy Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Officer Andrew Chambers said Jamie Otis was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of felony vandalism. It wasn't immediately known if Otis has an attorney.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which maintains the popular tourist attraction, said it will take several days to repair Trump's star.

Otis told several media outlets after Wednesday's predawn attack that he originally intended to remove the star. He says he wanted to auction it off to raise funds for the 11 women accusing the presidential candidate of groping them. Trump has denied the groping allegations.

Trump's star was dedicated in recognition of his work on NBC's The Apprentice.

