Man robbed of SUV at Little Rock apartment complex, police say

Police say a 29-year-old man was robbed of an SUV at gunpoint Wednesday night outside his Little Rock apartment complex.

The man told police that a robber approached him from behind around 7:30 p.m. at Forest Place Apartments at 1402 N. Pierce St. as he was walking toward his apartment, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

“Drop the f***ing keys,” the robber reportedly then told the victim before demanding that he turn around and pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at him.

The robber, listed as a black male, was able to leave with the white 2011 Toyota Highlander, registered to two owners with the same last name, and headed south on North Pierce Street, the report states.

Authorities described the robber as wearing an olive green T-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the carjacking. His age and other physical characteristics were not known.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.