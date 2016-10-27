Musician Don Henley, founding member of the Eagles, to perform in Little Rock

Musician Don Henley, known widely as a founding member of the Eagles, will perform at Little Rock’s Robinson Center in January, Live Nation said Thursday.

During his Jan. 20 stop in Arkansas’ capital city as part of his One Night Only tour, Henley is expected to perform songs spanning his four-decade career, including his time with the Eagles, according to a news release.

The show is set to start at 7:30 p.m. that night, said Matt Leishman, director of marketing for Live Nation Dallas – North America. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Folk rock band JD & The Straight Shot will open for Henley, according to the release.

Tickets for the performance, which range in price from $99.50 to $160, go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 4, and can be purchased online, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or at any Ticketmaster location.

Information for this report was contributed by Eric Harrison of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.