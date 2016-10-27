FOOTBALL

Broncos RB injures knee

C.J. Anderson is seeking a second opinion on his injured right knee 48 hours after his best performance of the season sparked Denver's 27-9 victory over the Houston Texans. The Broncos are unsure how long he might be out. Anderson, who signed a four-year, $18 million contract in the offseason, bruised his right knee on his final carry of the first quarter Monday night, an 11-yard run. He returned to the game, however, and ran 14 more times for 84 yards, finishing with a season-best 107 yards on 16 carries. Coach Gary Kubiak said Anderson was sore Tuesday and went for medical tests. He missed Wednesday's practice to seek a second opinion.

Seahawks release Spiller

The Seattle Seahawks released veteran running back C.J. Spiller on Wednesday and signed fullback Will Tukuafu. Spiller was signed on Sept. 28 but became expendable after the return of rookie C.J. Prosise, who was targeted to be Seattle's third-down running back from the start of the season but was sidelined after the season opener by a broken bone in his hand. Spiller caught an 8-yard touchdown pass in his first game with the Seahawks against the New York Jets on Oct. 2. He had just three carries in two games and was inactive for Sunday's game against Arizona when Prosise played in his first game since Week 1. Tukuafu is in his second stint with the team this season. Tukuafu was signed in Week 2 by Seattle and released the following week.

Skins' back misses practice

Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones was held out of practice Wednesday with a knee injury. Coach Jay Gruden said Jones reported soreness while moving laterally and pain when cutting. It's unclear how the injury will affect Jones' availability for the Redskins' game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in London. If Jones is unable to play, Gruden said he considers undrafted rookie Robert Kelley his best option to start with Chris Thompson continuing his role as the third-down back. Jones declined comment.

BASKETBALL

Simmons' return unknown

No. 1 overall draft pick Ben Simmons said there is no timetable for his return from a broken bone in his right foot. Simmons attended the Philadelphia 76ers' season opener on Wednesday in street clothes and said he's taking his time in the rehabilitation process. Simmons was set to watch the game against Oklahoma City from the locker room. Simmons said he has not discussed the possibility of sitting out the season.

Hawks PG gets 4-year deal

Atlanta Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder has signed a four-year contract extension worth $70 million, a person familiar with the deal said Wednesday. The deal extends Schroder's contract through the 2020-21 season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Hawks did not release details when announcing a new four-year deal. The Hawks committed to Schroder by trading Jeff Teague to Indiana in the offseason and added to the commitment with the deal that matches the four-year contract given to small forward Kent Bazemore in the offseason. Schroder, 23, spent the last three seasons as Teague's backup. He set career highs with his averages of 11 points and 4.4 assists last season. The Hawks are 11-5 in his 16 career starts.

Lin donates $1 million

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin is donating $1 million to Harvard that will help pay for renovation of the school's basketball arena and for undergraduate financial aid. Lin said his time at Harvard prepared him to be successful both on and off the court. He said he wanted to put the same opportunities within reach of other deserving students. A three-time All-Ivy League selection before graduating in 2010, Lin helped establish Harvard as a power in the academic-minded conference. The Crimson had never won an Ivy League basketball championship before winning or sharing five in a row from 2011-15. The gym now known as Lavietes Pavilion was built in 1926 and originally held Harvard's indoor track and batting cages. It was refurbished in 1981. The current renovation is expected to be completed in time for the 2017-18 basketball season.

TENNIS

Top-seeded Murray advances

Top-seeded Andy Murray lost a set for the first time in 11 matches as he beat Martin Klizan of Slovakia 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-0 in the opening round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. The second-ranked Scot, who won the event two years ago, came off back-to-back tournaments wins without dropping a set in Beijing and Shanghai. He will next play Gilles Simon of France. Also, Karen Khachanov of Russia joined Ivo Karlovic of Croatia and John Isner of the United States in the quarterfinals.

Kuznetsova reaches semis

Svetlana Kuznetsova became the first player to reach the last four of the WTA Finals after sealing her second round-robin victory this week, beating Karolina Pliskova in Singapore. Kuznetsova fell to the ground, smiling, after securing a 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6) victory on a fourth match point. When defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska prevailed over Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the second match, the Pole's victory guaranteed Kuznetsova's progress in the competition. In five previous WTA Finals appearances, Kuznetsova had never advanced beyond the round-robin stage.

Nishikori wins at Swiss

Kei Nishikori and Juan Martin del Potro won in straight sets at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, Switzerland, to stay on course for a quarterfinals meeting. Third-seeded Nishikori of Japan eased past Paolo Lorenzi of Italy 7-6 (3), 6-2 in a second round match. Nishikori completed his second victory of the week before Del Potro even stepped on court at Basel after winning the Stockholm title on Sunday. Del Potro was playing his first match at the St. Jakobshalle arena since winning back-to-back finals against hometown favorite Roger Federer in 2012 and 2013. The 42nd-ranked Argentine got a wild card entry after long absences due to left wrist injuries, and beat 64th-ranked Robin Haase of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

RUNNING

Marathon winner disqualified

Organizers of the Boston Marathon are stripping Kenyan runner Rita Jeptoo of her 2014 victory as part of the athlete's newly extended doping ban. The Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday that it will seek to reclaim the 35-year-old Jeptoo's winnings and is starting the process to adjust race results. The group is taking action after the international Court of Arbitration for Sports disqualified all of Jeptoo's race results since April 2014, including her Boston Marathon victory. The court also extended a two-year doping ban imposed by Kenyan officials to four years. Jeptoo tested positive for a banned hormone in 2014. Her ban now extends to October 2018. The Boston Athletic Association said it supports the court's decision.

