Thursday, October 27, 2016, 12:42 p.m.
Officer cleaning gun sends bullet into day care, police say

By The Associated Press

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — An outside prosecutor has been asked to determine whether an off-duty police officer in northeast Ohio should be charged criminally for accidentally firing a shot that lodged in a classroom wall at a day care center with children and teachers inside.

No one was injured during the incident Tuesday in Cuyahoga Falls, an Akron suburb. Police have said the officer was at home next to the day care center unloading his 9mm handgun when it accidentally fired. His name hasn't been released.

The prosecutor in neighboring Hudson has been asked to decide whether charges are appropriate because the man is a volunteer reserve officer in Cuyahoga Falls. He's also an East Cleveland police officer.

Police say the man immediately went to the center to make sure no one was hurt.

