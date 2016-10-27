PHOTO: Men adopt stray dog, puppies at bachelor party

VICKSBURG, Mich. — A group of men from Michigan have returned from a bachelor party in Tennessee with a stray dog and her litter of puppies in tow.

MLive reported that groom-to-be Mitchel Craddock and his friends were on a five-day trip at a cabin in the woods when a stray dog approached their front door. She wouldn't come inside but wolfed down the food and water the men gave her.

Craddock said the group eventually noticed she was producing milk. They found her seven puppies in a den down the road from the cabin.

Craddock said the puppies looked like they were 5- to 6 weeks old and were very healthy.

Each of the men took one of the puppies home. Craddock's grandparents took the mother and one of her puppies.