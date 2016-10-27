Home /
Police: Armed man steals $2, cigarettes, gold chain from Little Rock pair
By Emma Pettit
A Little Rock man and woman were robbed of $2, a carton of cigarettes and a gold chain outside the woman's house Wednesday night, according to police.
The 34-year-old woman told police that she was walking to her car outside her home in the 8000 block of Winston Drive around 11 p.m. when she noticed a white man wearing a black do-rag, white T-shirt and black sweatpants, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The man followed the woman to her car, displayed a black semiautomatic handgun and told her to give him whatever she had, she told police.
The victim said she told the robber she did not have much and handed him $2 and a carton of cigarettes, according to the report. The passenger in her vehicle, a 31-year-old man, said he gave the man a long gold chain, the report said.
The robber then got into a white SUV that had its passenger's-side headlight out and headed west on Baseline Road, Stacey told police.
The robber was described on the report as a white man between 35 and 40 years old standing roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall with a tattoo under his right eye.
Officers searched the area but could not find the man or the vehicle, according to the report.
