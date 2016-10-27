Police: Homeless man takes register from Arkansas gas station, says he needed money for food

A homeless man was arrested early Thursday morning after he took a cash register from a gas station and later told a police officer he did it to feed himself, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

An officer arrived at AGC Food Mart at 2910 E. Broadway around 2:50 a.m. to investigate a burglar alarm that was going off. The cash register was missing from the business, and there was change on the floor near a broken window at the front of the store, according to a police report.

The responding officer wrote in the report he heard "an object being dropped in the wooded area" behind the business, followed the noise and saw 24-year-old Demonta Lipscomb running toward 2nd Street.

The officer wrote that he ran after Lipscomb and apprehended him near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Redwood Street. Lipscomb told the officer, "I did it just to get some food," as he was being taken into custody, the report said.

Pieces of the cash register, some change and a receipt were found in the woods, and a wad of cash and a bag of change were found in Lipscomb's jacket, according to the report.

Lipscomb faces charges of commercial burglary and fleeing, as well as a failure to appear charge from a warrant.

His bail was set at $1,580, and a court date was scheduled for Thursday morning.