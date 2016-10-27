Police: Robbers steal $150 from woman counting cash outside Little Rock gas station

Four masked robbers stole $150 in cash and a key fob from a woman as she was organizing money in her vehicle outside a convenience store in Little Rock, police say.

The robbery occurred around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at a Valero gas station at 7380 Cantrell Road, according to a report.

The 22-year-old Little Rock woman said that after she pulled up to the side of the store and began to organize money that she'd collected from serving that night, four black males approached in hooded sweatshirts with their faces covered.

One of the robbers then hit her in the back of the head with a black handgun, causing minor swelling, the report noted.

Information regarding the robbers' ages was not known, and physical descriptions were not available.

The woman told police that she believed they were teenagers based on them "not having very deep voices."

No suspects were named in the report.