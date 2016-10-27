Woman tells police that 2 stole her car after she got lost in Little Rock

Two robbers stole a car from a woman who got lost on a Little Rock street on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The 27-year-old Little Rock woman told police that she was driving a blue 2016 Dodge Charger around 7 p.m. when she got lost near the intersection of Asher Avenue and West Roosevelt Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim told officers she tried to turn around in the 2000 block of Maple Street near West 25th Street when two black males stopped her. One of them pointed a gun at her, and they demanded she exit the vehicle, the report said.

The woman got out, and the carjackers fled in the car in an unknown direction, she told police.

One of the men was described on the report as a black man between 20 and 30 years old. The other robber was not described.

Police searched the area but could not find the vehicle or the carjackers, according to the report.