PREPS PREDICTIONS: North Little Rock aims to stay unbeaten against Bryant

FAYETTEVILLE — At this point in the season, there's little else North Little Rock can do to prove itself a legitimate state championship contender until the playoffs.

What is certain, as the No. 2 Charging Wildcats (8-0) prepare to host No. 10 Bryant on Friday night, is Class 7A's lone remaining undefeated team is on the right path to earning the Central's first Class 7A state title since 2004.

North Little Rock was a disappointing 7-5 last season, but it's been dominant for much of this season — coming away with a 35-28 win over No. 9 Fort Smith Northside a week ago.

This week, the Charging Wildcats will face another ranked team in the Hornets (6-2). After early losses to top-ranked Fayetteville and Northside, Bryant has won four straight games while scoring 41 points or more in each.

No. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK 30, No. 10 BRYANT 21

(1) Fayetteville 38, Springdale High 14

(3) Greenwood 38, Sheridan 10

(4) Springdale Har-Ber 37, Van Buren 3

(5) Bentonville 35, Rogers Heritage 10

(6) Pulaski Academy 50, Little Rock McClellan 30

(7) Jonesboro 41, Little Rock Hall 3

(8) Russellville 27, El Dorado 20

(9) Fort Smith Northside 23, Cabot 21

CLASS 6A

(2) Jonesboro 41, Little Rock Hall 3

(2) Russellville 27, El Dorado 20

(4) Pine Bluff 28, (5) West Memphis 27

CLASS 5A

(1) Pulaski Academy 50, Little Rock McClellan 30

(2) Wynne 34, Forrest City 14

(3) Sylvan Hills 42, Little Rock Parkview 7

(4) Morrilton 28, Farmington 13

Alma 28, (5) Greenbrier 27

CLASS 4A

(1) Nashville 34, Malvern 21

(2) Warren 27, Hamburg 24

(3) Pulaski Robinson 31, (5) Ashdown 28

(4) Prairie Grove 35, Berryville 3

CLASS 3A

(1) Charleston 30, Perryville 7

(1) Prescott 42, Bismark 3

(3) Bald Knob, idle

(4) Glen Rose 34, Horatio 20

(5) Fordyce 20, Junction City 17

CLASS 2A

(1) England 33, Quitman 7

(2) Danville 38, Decatur 3

(3) Hampton 28, Rison 27

(4) Des Arc 35, Palestine 10

(5) Hector 31, Poyen 3

