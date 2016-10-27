Restaurant Transitions: International bakery coming to Arkansas; MarketPlace Grill closed in Little Rock

Springdale-based MarketPlace Concepts, LLC has closed the Little Rock outlet of MarketPlace Grill, 11600 Pleasant Ridge Road. Company Managing Member Dave Godwin explains in a news release: "Although the restaurant was enthusiastically welcomed to the Little Rock market in the fall of 2014 and has continued to be a favorite dining choice for many in the area, the company has decided to close the restaurant and focus on its high volume locations in Conway and Springdale" -- which recently underwent a major makeover -- "as well as its full-service catering business." The website, if you need it, is marketplacegrill.com.

Fornetti, an international bakery with 8,000 European locations, will open its first U.S. outlets in Road Runner stores in Arkansas and Oklahoma starting this month, selling freshly baked-on-site artisan breads and baguettes, doughnuts and chocolate and fruit-filled pastries. The initial in-store bakeries are at 545 Skyline Drive, Conway; 6320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith; 1500 Bypass Road, Heber Springs; 3039 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs; and 800 S. Broadway, 11401 Cantrell Road and 13400 Interstate 30, Little Rock.

In the wake of the rebuilding of the next-door Robinson Center Music Hall and the rebuilding of the nearby Broadway Bridge, the DoubleTree Hotel, 424 W. Markham Street just east of Broadway, Little Rock, is undergoing a major face-lift/overhaul, including a revamp, renovation and rebranding of its restaurant. The new name, Bridges, represents the six bridges that span the Arkansas River between Little Rock and North Little Rock, and specifically the Broadway Bridge. The menu reportedly will focus on casual Southern cuisine and size of the restaurant bar will increase threefold, with seating for 18.

One of our sharp-eyed observers reports that the Asher Dairy Bar, 7105 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, has recently acquired a purple paint job "and looks closed." Sure enough, a call to the listed phone number, (501) 562-1085, returns a recorded out-of-service message.

What had opened as Pasta Jack's a few months ago at 14810 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, is now called Pasta J's West Italian Bistro. Hours are 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 4-9 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is (501) 868-5225. Meanwhile, the Pasta Jack's website, pastajacks.com/, no longer lists the Cantrell Road location as part of the mini-chain, which has two other outlets: 1314 Green St., Benton -- (501) 315-6800 -- and 2900 Horizon Drive, Bryant -- (501) 847-6868.

This week is the season's final Main Street Food Truck Friday, 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Capitol Avenue and Main Street. Visit tinyurl.com/Foodtrucks28 for the list of food trucks and their menus.

Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que, with two Russellville area restaurants (104 N. Denver Ave. in Russellville proper and 7206 U.S. 64 in London), is scheduled to open a branch in downtown Conway today at 1004 Court St. (at Oak Street). Hours are 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. They've obtained a private club license so you can imbibe alcoholic beverages with your barbecue. The phone number is (501) 358-6363. The website is fatdaddysbarbque.com.

The Dallas-based Mimi's Cafe chain is handing out a free scoop of ice cream (normally 99 cents) to kids this Halloween weekend (Friday-Monday) with the purchase of a Kid's Meal. There are two Arkansas locations: 11725 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock -- (501) 221-3883 -- and 2105 Promenade Blvd., Rogers. -- (479) 936-7983.

Deltic Timber Corp. is putting together a Vine & Dine Wine Reserve Dinner, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Chenal Country Club, 10 Country Club Road, Little Rock, to benefit the Wildwood Academy of Music & the Arts. Accompanying Executive Chef Jordan Davis' six-course meal: wine pairings by sommelier Jonathan Looney of O'Looney's Wine & Liquor. A reception and silent auction kick things off; the event will also feature musical entertainment by violinist Kiril Laskarov, pianist Kyung-Eun Na, soprano Kelly Singer, and academy students. Fox 16 anchor Donna Terrell will be the master of ceremonies. Tickets are $200 and must be reserved in advance; call (501) 821-7275, Extension 262, or visit wildwoodpark.org or web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10114293.

And a slight update on the former Fresh: An Urban Eatery, 1706 W. Third St., Little Rock, which has been vacant since January. We'd previously reported a panel truck, either loading or unloading, outside the building's open door; since then, the brown paper has come off the door and windows. We'll continue to keep an eye on it for you.

Has a restaurant opened -- or closed -- near you in the last week or so? Does your favorite eatery have a new menu? Is there a new chef in charge? Drop us a line. Call (501) 399-3667 or (501) 378-3513, or send a note to Restaurants, Weekend Section, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203. Send email to:

eharrison@arkansasonline.com

Weekend on 10/27/2016