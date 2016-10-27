Rice sisters advance at Overall but won't have singles rematch

A family split has guaranteed there will be no Rice family rematch in the girls singles at the Overall Tennis Tournament this year.

A year ago, Tatum Rice, who was the runner-up as a sophomore, defeated her younger sister Thea 6-3, 6-3 for the overall title. But this year, the duo from Hot Springs Lakeside will not face each other in singles because Tatum opted to play doubles.

"This is my senior year and I just wanted to have fun,'' Tatum said. "My partner Caroline (Zeiser) and I play everyday together and we are neighbors. She is a really close friend and she is a senior with me, so I thought it would just be fun.

"My year has gone well. We won state, which was awesome, and hopefully we can pull out a win here."

Seeded into the quarterfinals, Tatum Rice and Caroline Zeiser advanced to today's semifinals at the Burns Park Tennis Center in North Little Rock with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Meredith Headlee and McKinley Morden of Episcopal Collegiate. They will face Mary Houston and Anna Mauromoustakos of Fayetteville.

The other semifinal matches defending champions Katie Swanson and Abby Minton of Pulaski Academy against Taylor Damonte and Avery Hargrove of Bentonville.

In singles, Thea Rice, a junior, defeated Vanessa Salinas of Haas Hall Fayetteville 6-0, 6-0 to reach the semis against Brooke Killingworth of Bentonville. Killingworth defeated Emily Heide of Mountain Home 6-1, 6-1 in quarterfinals.

"It is always a blast not playing her,'' said Thea Rice, who was was a semifinalist in doubles as as freshman. "I played pretty good; my serves were really good. It was a little iffy in the beginning."

Thea Rice had to contend with two things heading into the semifinals.

"I've been sick and my stamina has been down,'' she said. "I feel confident; I'm feeling better now."

And there are family expectations.

"I didn't tell her that but she already knew it,'' Tatum Rice said. "I don't really pressure her or anything. She is just as good as me."

In the other semifinal, Alexis Evans of Haas Hall Bentonville will face Presley Southerland of Mount St. Mary. Evans defeated Shirley Hernandez in the first round 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 and advanced to the semifinals because Hunter Roper of Valley View withdrew.

The semifinals are scheduled for 11 a.m. with the title matches set for 1 p.m.

Sports on 10/27/2016