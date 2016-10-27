Science scores up for state's students

Arkansas fourth- and eighth-graders scored better on the National Assessment of Educational Progress science exam in 2015 than in 2009 -- but only 1 in 3 students in the Natural State scored at the desired "proficient" or better level.

The U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics and the National Assessment Governing Board today released the national and state-by-state science results from a voluntary test taken in 46 states and U.S. Department of Defense schools.

The national assessment -- also called the Nation's Report Card -- is given periodically to a representative sample of students to measure their knowledge and skills in math, reading, writing, science, civics and other subjects. The national assessment allows for state-by-state comparisons, and policymakers can use it as an informal check on their states' student testing programs.

About 2,200 of Arkansas' fourth-graders last year were among the 110,800 public school students nationally to take the 2015 science exam that covered physical science, life science and Earth and space science. A total 2,300 Arkansas eighth-graders were among 107,200 public school students nationally to take the test.

Thirty-three percent of Arkansas' public school fourth-grade test-takers and 28 percent of eighth-graders last year scored at the proficient levels, indicating mastery of the grade-level subject matter. The Arkansas fourth-graders' score is considered statistically to be at the national average. Eighth-graders achieved below the national average.

Arkansas' public school score went from 146 to 150 on a 300-point scale in fourth grade, and from 144 to 148 in the eighth grade. The Defense Department schools at 166 and New Hampshire at 165 had the highest fourth-grade scores. The Defense Department and Utah had the highest eighth-grade score -- 166.

Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key said the scores are one of several measures to gauge student learning.

"While they clearly show that improvements are needed, they do not reflect the numerous efforts in the last year to strengthen the K-12 science standards and increase professional development for science teachers," Key said. "We continue to partner with education stakeholders to increase the awareness and importance of STEM education and are committed to ensuring that all students have access to high-quality teachers and student-centered learning opportunities."

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

The national results, like those in Arkansas, showed improvement in 2015 over 2009 in grades four and eight.

Nationally, the public school score moved from 149 to 153 for fourth-graders and the same for eighth-graders. The nationwide score of 150 for the 12th grade -- which also was tested last year -- was unchanged in 2015 compared with 2009. No state results for 12th-grade science were released.

William Bushaw, executive director of the National Assessment Governing Board, was pleased with the gains on what he called the "gold standard" of tests in terms of rigor and high expectations.

"While we can never be satisfied, overall these are positive results," Bushaw said in a teleconference Wednesday, the contents of which were embargoed until today.

"Achievement has increased at the fourth- and eighth-grade levels and score gaps [between male and females and among students of different race and ethnicities] have narrowed," Bushaw said. "That is the optimum outcome when you think about school accountability. So, I think congratulations are in order for students, parents and teachers and others who have contributed to this result."

Peggy Carr, acting commissioner for the National Center for Education Statistics, also highlighted achievement gains in her comments -- even though more than half of tested students in nearly all the states scored below proficient.

"We are about progress, not just status. We should focus on both," said Carr, who also noted the narrowing of achievement gaps.

"The achievement gaps are narrowing because all students are improving. Minority students and girls are making greater gains to narrow these gaps. This is exactly what we would like to see -- all students improving with students at the bottom making faster gains. It's important there is much progress to be made because these gaps are still large."

The science results come just as Arkansas and several other states have recently revised science education standards that are the basis for classroom instruction.

The Arkansas Board of Education in June 2015 adopted science standards for kindergarten through eighth grades, which are being used this year in kindergarten through fourth grades, and the standards will be expanded into fifth through eighth grades in 2017-18. Standards for high school science courses have also been revised and they are expected to go to the state Board of Education for approval in December.

Arkansas' science standards are based in large part on the 2013 Next Generation Science Standards, which are the result of efforts by educators from several states as well as education and science organizations to update science education.

In addition to incorporating new science standards, Arkansas is expanding student testing in science. For many years the state required only fifth-, seventh- and biology course-students to take state exams in science. The new ACT Aspire tests required by the state for the first time in the spring of 2016 cover science in each of grades three through 10.

Carr said there was no evidence in the data of any relationship between a state's adoption of new science standards and the National Assessment science results.

Bushaw said the use of the standards in the classroom is still new and it will be important to monitor test results over time to determine the impact of the standards.

He said he anticipates educators and researchers will spend the coming weeks and months delving into the science test data to identify the reasons for the fourth- and eighth-grade scores gains.

Carr noted that, nationally, while 12th-grade scores did not change in 2015 compared with 2009, more students -- 57 percent -- reported taking a high school science course than did students in 2009 -- 53 percent. The increase was driven by the number of girls taking science, Carr said. Forty-one percent of 12th-grade girls reported having taken chemistry, physics and biology, up from 34 percent in 2009.

National Assessment data for Arkansas show an achievement gap of 30 points between black and white students in fourth grade and 38 points in eighth grade. The gap is 18 points between white and Hispanic students at both the fourth and eighth grades.

