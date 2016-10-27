Trump, Clinton refuse to commit to working with each other after election

WASHINGTON — With a dozen days left until Election Day, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are refusing to commit to working with each other after the election.

"I just want to make that decision at a later date," said Trump, when asked whether he would cooperate with a Clinton administration. "Hopefully I won't have to make that decision." He spoke in an interview broadcast Thursday on ABC's Good Morning America.

Clinton, meanwhile, dodged a question about whether she would meet one-on-one with Trump after the election.

"I certainly intend to reach out to Republicans and independents, and the elected leadership of the Congress," Clinton told reporters on her campaign plane Wednesday.

Traditionally, presidential candidates hold a well-publicized meeting in the weeks after the election.

In 2012, President Barack Obama and defeated Republican nominee Mitt Romney shared an hour-long White House lunch of turkey chili and chicken salad. Four years earlier, Obama and Arizona Sen. John McCain pledged to work together on economic issues and national security after meeting in Chicago.

Trump has largely refused to back down from his assault on the election's integrity, remaining unwilling to say whether he'd accept the results if he loses. "Don't worry about it," he told ABC. He will visit Ohio for three campaign rallies Thursday.

Clinton will campaign with Michelle Obama today in Winston-Salem, N.C., marking the first joint appearance for the two first ladies on the campaign trail.

The presidential candidates and dozens of outside groups involved in the race are also due to file their final major fundraising reports before Election Day. These documents will show fundraising and spending between Oct. 1 and Oct. 19 — giving a sense of what resources each side had available as the campaign entered its frantic final stretch.

